Your Two Cents for June 30

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We will never forget evacuating at night in 2002 and hearing the sheriff's siren going down our road. No matter who is visiting, all fireworks should be banned near and in the Black Hills National Forest.

It seems Gov. Noem is catering to Trump about the fireworks at Mount Rushmore by not only allowing them to occur and controlling the information given out about the recent fire.

So as a Rapid City citizen for 39 years, where were all the people who are complaining now about fireworks 10, 20, 30 years ago when Mount Rushmore use to have fireworks every year. Oh I get it, President Trump is going to be here.

I feel really sorry for all the local citizens and visitors who will probably get sick, just for a photo op at Mount Rushmore and the rally. Political gains and money over lives.

Now that President #45 has signed an Executive Order protecting monuments from desecration does that mean he will restore the lands he took from Bears Ears and Grand Staircase/Escalante National Monuments to prevent their desecration?

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0