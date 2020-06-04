Your Two Cents for June 4

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Disagreeing with the protests does not mean the person is racist.

One of my many bafflements is why elements of the extreme right wing choose the Confederate battle flag as a symbol when it is the flag of losers. Oh, wait.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said he fears the recent protests and voting activities could raise the number of COVID-19 cases. What is his take on what the rally will do to our state?

Free speech doesn’t mean you cannot be held accountable for what you say.

These so-called protesters around the country are going to keep at it until parts of the First Amendment will be repealed then they will have something to really cry about.

Why are higher city officials not taking pay cuts like Monument Health officials did? Then our unkept city could keep help and get our city back to mowed parks and greenways like West Chicago Street.

I am seeing more and more ATVs on Sheridan Lake Road without license plates and children in them. Why is this allowed?

