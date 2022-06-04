Your Two Cents for June 4

Both school and Rapid City administrators need to brag about the retirement benefits, not just pay. The South Dakota State Retirement plan is one of the best in the nation. Pay may be low but the retirement benefit more than makes up for it.

After the flood in 1972 they created the greenway through the center of Rapid City which is a great thing. Why did they build a high school and the civic center right in the middle of the floodway?

When Joe Biden says: "Tough Times Ahead" and a transition is coming, that's 'code' for 'recession.' It's deliberate, believe me when I tell you.

Taxpayers should not have to pay for the kind of books as described in the Journal. It is simply pornographic material. The entire class should be dropped. Somehow I was able to be well educated and a productive member of society without being taught this kind of subject matter in high school.

It seems like there is no end to the grants coming out of DC, but you do understand I hope, that grants are not free money, it's money taken from you by the IRS from your income tax.

