Your Two Cents for June 5

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Civics 101: The First Amendment also protects the right of free expression by those who choose to fly the Confederate flag even if it does "agitate" some.

What could the counter-protesters possibly have an issue with? Or is it just an opportunity for them to get their MAGA hats and Confederate flags in the news?

The death of Mr. Floyd was a travesty and now all officers involved have been charged, so it is time to stop the protests if honoring him and justice for his death is truly why you protest.

Thank you to Mayor Allender for his rational comments deploring the destructive, inflammatory behavior of the counter-protesters.

I would like to see the city’s master plan regarding repairing our residential streets. If they have none, they should at least be honest and tell us that taxpayers are now second-class citizens behind those non-taxpayers.

It never ends, we voted down the wheel tax and here it comes again.

Thank you Chief Jegeris for your 24 years of dedicated service to the Rapid City community. Best wishes in your new position with the Children’s Home Society.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0