Your Two Cents for June 5

If Governor Noem wants to hire $600/hour Washington lawyers to challenge the Mount Rushmore fireworks ban she should pay for it from the campaign money she raises on her speaking tours in Texas and Florida, not from our taxpayer dollars.

So Rapid City plans to raise (and continue to raise) the rates for garbage collection no matter the conditions? Glad to know that management of the fee is divorced from management of the cost.

Increasing garbage rates every year does not take into consideration those on fixed incomes and the timing couldn't be worse. With the country headed for inflation and price increases on everything, the greatest hardship will again be borne by those who can least afford it. City council, please consider these folks and do not support more increases at this time.

The culture war continues with a proposed ban on Critical Race Theory. Long ago, the country decided that education should be managed locally. Why should the governor be allowed to rule on decisions that belong to the people?

