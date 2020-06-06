Your Two Cents for June 6

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You would think the South Dakota residents would have at least 50% of the 7,500 tickets for the July 3 fireworks. I would like to see how many residents actually get tickets using the lottery.

The only reason our governor jumped into the hydroxychloroquine fray was to impress the guy in the White House. Big mistake. Worthless med for COVID-19. Hopefully any who took it were not adversely effected.

Donald Trump called Friday a "great day" for George Floyd. Being dead is not a "great day" for anyone.

When did the American flag, a Thin Blue Line flag and a Trump flag become free-speech non-grata in this country? This used to be a free country.

Protesting the killing of George Floyd and others displaying a Confederate flag is totally opposite what America is all about. That flag and what it stood for cost at least 600,000 American lives.

My parents' generation defeated Hitler. My generation seems unwilling to defeat rioters and looters in the homeland. What has happened to this country?

