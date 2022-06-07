 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for June 7

  • 0
Two Cents

Candidates should be for good government. I'll take care of my own faith, family and freedom.

The number, size and placement of campaign signs in Rapid City needs better regulation. Not only do the signs look trashy to visitors, but they are a safety hazard. I blew right through a stop sign because the area was littered with so many campaign signs I didn't even see it.

In the Ukraine, people are fleeing the Russian military. In Texas, children fled from a mass shooter. But please, hyperbole aside, no teacher is fleeing South Dakota.

In spite of the doomsday forecasts regarding Amendment C, it does not change the Constitution, nor does it forfeit SD rights to foreign interests. All it does is require a 60% vote to raise taxes, something the “takers” of State funds oppose.

We thank God for the leadership and planning that went into D-Day, June 6, 1944. We pray for an enhanced leadership, a leadership such as then, in Washington DC to take on our current challenges as they are huge. God we pray for this.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 4

Your Two Cents for June 4

Both school and Rapid City administrators need to brag about the retirement benefits, not just pay. The South Dakota State Retirement plan is …

Your Two Cents for June 1

Your Two Cents for June 1

If the liberals don't think you're an adult at age 18, then you shouldn't be allowed to join the U.S. military or be drafted into the U.S. mil…

Watch Now: Related Video

Land sinking along mid-Atlantic will increase impact of sea level rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News