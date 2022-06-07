Your Two Cents for June 7

Candidates should be for good government. I'll take care of my own faith, family and freedom.

The number, size and placement of campaign signs in Rapid City needs better regulation. Not only do the signs look trashy to visitors, but they are a safety hazard. I blew right through a stop sign because the area was littered with so many campaign signs I didn't even see it.

In the Ukraine, people are fleeing the Russian military. In Texas, children fled from a mass shooter. But please, hyperbole aside, no teacher is fleeing South Dakota.

In spite of the doomsday forecasts regarding Amendment C, it does not change the Constitution, nor does it forfeit SD rights to foreign interests. All it does is require a 60% vote to raise taxes, something the “takers” of State funds oppose.

We thank God for the leadership and planning that went into D-Day, June 6, 1944. We pray for an enhanced leadership, a leadership such as then, in Washington DC to take on our current challenges as they are huge. God we pray for this.

