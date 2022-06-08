Your Two Cents for June 8

A suggestion for those parents who want parental rights, show up to the school conferences held four times a year. Or call the teacher, email the teacher, seriously reach out, teachers welcome it.

If you don’t see that there is a big problem with shortage of teachers and other staff in our schools, just go to the school website and see how many positions are currently posted or how many were unfilled last year. There are very few new teachers coming out of the universities and many young teachers seeking a different career.

“The Mountaintop” play at Black Hills Playhouse is fantastic (for mature audiences). If you missed it last weekend, get there this week.

Is there a worse use of tax dollars than sending out city street sweepers less than a day after a heavy downpour and with more rain in the forecast? What’s there to clean?

Why would you need a grant to tell you a person who sprayed someone with Pledge should not be sitting in the county jail awaiting trial? Common sense should tell you that.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0