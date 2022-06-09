Your Two Cents for June 9

Why in the world does our part-time City Council think they deserve taxpayer-funded health care, when many of those same people would be against expanding Medicaid? Hypocrisy at its finest.

Nice of the City Council to vote themselves taxpayer-funded health insurance to go in effect in less than a month. What’s next? Free cars and gas so they can be sure to make all the meetings?

What's under assault is our checkbooks, our freedoms and our resolve to prosecute criminals and sentence them appropriately.

To all of you who want to spend your lives high on marijuana: I suppose you are happy Amendment C failed.

I refuse to be lectured on gun control by Joe Biden, the U.S. Commander in Chief that armed the Taliban in Afghanistan.

John Thune says people in SD need AR15s to shoot prairie dogs; what a sad and stupid thing to say! Time for change.

Gas and oil companies are bragging to their shareholders about how big their profits are right now. Off of our backs. Quit blaming the president, who has zero control over gas prices, and put the blame where it belongs.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0