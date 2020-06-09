Your Two Cents for June 9

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We visited Mount Rushmore on June 5. Appalled at all the trees on the property that were killed, presumably from a controlled burn. Not a good situation for the fireworks, and it looks awful.

We can keep the golf course open with subsidies but not the water parks?

Rapid City is over-policed with little to show for it. Say, how about we take some of that funding and fix the miserable residential streets in town?

Thank you for mowing the far west side of Robbinsdale park. The grass was getting so long.

Have the individuals with the American Flag, Thin Blue Line Flag, and Trump Flag been arrested for their display? Once again, freedom of speech has been confused with freedom from criticism of speech.

There will be thousands of motorcycles in the Black Hills whether there is an official 80th rally or not. The wording is evident that campgrounds are open as are shops and restaurants: just read the newspapers and make your own COVID-19 plans for your personal safety.

