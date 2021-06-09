Your Two Cents for June 9

It seems to me that if Central States Fair wants more money then raising ticket prices or getting some of the vision funds from sales tax are options to pursue. More in property taxes does not seem like a good idea at this time.

Aren't we all, except people living here illegally, Americans living in this great place called the United States of America? Why, then, do we have to have special National months for specific groups? I am a white, straight, Christian person living in this great place, do we celebrate a month for us? Do we celebrate a month for white Americans?

Would that Kristi Noem let the National Park Service do the job that they are educated and trained to do. There are citizens in the Black Hills area who are glad the Park Service and the Forest Service know the importance of protecting the land, the forest, and the water — an ever-increasing worry in this area.

I loved the fireworks at Mount Rushmore and last year was spectacular with our president there. Of course, the ban is political.

