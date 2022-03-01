 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for March 1

Two Cents

While other states lower the tax burden on residents, SD looks to increase it. House Bill 1053 permits counties to institute their own sales tax. Meanwhile, bills to reduce the state tax and phase out the tax on groceries have been killed. Legislators need to hear from you on taxation matters.

Let’s put the proposed shooting range to a public vote. It’s my money and I’d like a say in how it is used.

This 400-acre facility to be funded with $5 million of our tax dollars is no small firing range where families can teach gun safety and hobbyists can practice. What is the true purpose of this project and why destroy the peace and environment of the Black Hills to build it?

Guess I’m not surprised Game, Fish & Parks is not listening to ranchers, some owning land since the 1800s. GF&P knows more about the land and what should be done with it than the owners.

