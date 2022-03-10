 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for March 10

Two Cents

Keystone Pipeline would carry the dirtiest crude oil through our state all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico where it would be processed and exported to Europe and elsewhere, not used for gasoline in the US.

So when someone buys an "affordable house" in Rapid City, do they know the first part of their house payment will be about $300 a month for real estate taxes.

Thanks to legislators in the House who tried to get bills passed to give some tax relief to the people. Unfortunately, Gov. Noem and state senators want to keep all the money or spend it on pet projects after bragging all year about record-breaking revenue from tourism, sales tax, excise tax and Covid money.

Why do we continue to elect people to serve us in Pierre with no common sense? They turn down $2.5 million to fund a public shooting range that will benefit thousands and then pass a handful of bills that will be challenged in the courts and cost the taxpayers millions of dollars in lawyers' fees before they are struck down.

