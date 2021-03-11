 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for March 11

Two Cents

Rapid City doesn't need more housing, it needs fewer people. Please stop recruiting efforts so we can preserve what little pristine Black Hills land that remains.

Mask wearing does not do any harm to our immune system, according to the Mayo Clinic and the CDC. If surgeons had weakened immune systems after wearing masks for hours, none of them would live past 50.

Based on the 10 to 12 calls I get daily for extended car warranties, student loan forgiveness, credit card interest rate reduction, computer issues and other scams, it appears that Sen. Thune's highly-touted robocall reduction bill has been a complete failure.

How can it possibly be fair for a 250-pound male to say he's a girl so he can participate in women's sports? I do not see how anyone can believe that it is their right to do this. 

I’m disappointed and disgusted that South Dakota celebrated International Women’s Day by passing unnecessary, mean legislation that targets transgender women. A sad day for our state.

