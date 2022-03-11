Your Two Cents for March 11

Grain prices are at a 60-year high. Is there one of our legislators who can tell me why we are still paying farmers not to farm? I’m no rocket scientist but more production generally lowers consumer prices, whether oil or farm commodities.

Peruse the list of bills introduced in this year's legislative session and identify one bill that if enacted will benefit all citizens. Time for a unicameral legislature that meets every other year.

Funny how the owners of gas stations know a week before that the U.S. is going to stop getting oil from Russia and can raise the prices ahead of time.

Property taxes will not go up as much as the assessed property value has gone up.

Why in the world does Rapid City – a third the size of Sioux Falls – need 15 medical marijuana dispensaries and Sioux Falls has three?

We can only hope the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers who cried "freedom" are now looking at Ukraine and learning what a real cry of freedom is all about.

Would the legislature please consider a bill to stop the time changing? Pick Daylight Savings or Standard Time and let's stay with it all year.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0