Your Two Cents for March 12

Two Cents

The state Legislature should suspend all or a portion of the tax on fuel temporarily to help citizens. 

Good job to the legislature for reducing homegrown medical marijuana from three plants to two plants. Groundbreaking work, as usual.

Disappointed with the no vote on his pet project, the gun range, Sen. David Johnson tries to slip it in along with HB 1166 for an additional $2.5M that paves a road over 300 miles away so he can have his shooting range.

Amen to the comment “Let’s pick one time and stay with it all year.”

Per federal law, states are allowed to opt out of participating in Daylight Saving Time, but they cannot stay on DST all year.  I would like to see South Dakota opt out.

Please, with everything that is going on in the world, no petty whining about daylight savings time messing with your inner clock.

North Dakota oil production dropped to a six-year low in June 2020 and has been slowly climbing. With oil prices this high, we are ready for another boom in North Dakota.    

