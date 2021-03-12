 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for March 12

Your Two Cents for March 12

Two Cents

Well that's OK that people are moving here but with a huge increase in my property taxes I'm thinking about moving out. No way property taxes should increase 16% in a year.

Since South Dakota’s congressional delegation voted 3-0 against Biden’s stimulus bill, I assume the state intends to take none of the money it may have coming, right? Yeah, right.

Those that support transgender women’s sports apparently have no daughters in sports. Those new girls on the block are about to take your daughters athletic scholarship without a peep from younger ladies and their opinion.

Citing hypotheticals that have never happened isn't a legitimate reason to deny people basic rights. There is no legitimate reason to discriminate and harass, which is all this transgender bill does. 

Since we can have an International Women’s Day, why not an International Men’s Day. Why are women more important than men?

Since Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head are no more, when can we expect Uncle Sam to be Aunt Sam or simply Sam? 

