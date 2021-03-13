Your Two Cents for March 13

Are you kidding me? Who else but the Department of Revenue would handle licensing and taxation regarding cannabis revenue? That's what they do.

My daughter is very liberal and also races bicycles. She says it is not fair for her to race against biological males as they win most of the races.

The SD Chamber of Commerce should be shivering in fear of the GOP's latest bill against transgenders. This will be the end of those big college tourneys in Sioux Falls.

Liberalism, socialism, massive spending and debt, cancel culture, closed schools, open border, blue state bailouts, union bailouts, media liberal bias, media protectionism, judicial double standards and election irregularities. Trump was so very right. Right about it all.

Our congressional delegation thinks it is alright to provide tax cuts to the super rich that added $1.9 trillion to the deficit, but it's not alright to spend a similar amount to help the poor, the uninsured, the unemployed and small businesses that suffered the most during COVID? That is just mean.

