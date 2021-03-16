Your Two Cents for March 16

The cancel culture/thought police are infringing on all our freedoms of expression. Nothing can be said anymore without the fear of offending someone. Who's discriminating against who?

In April 2020 Mount Rushmore fireworks was approved. What changed since then? Maybe we should boycott visiting the memorial for the next four years.

Since when are the tribes “partners” in the park and why would they have any say in the fireworks decision? When is someone going to say “enough is enough?"

Growing up in Kentucky in the 1940s there were many farms with fields of hemp, a good cash crop. What is South Dakota afraid of?

Only 2% of all high school athletes earn scholarships for athletics and there are zero transgender athletes in this state. Rather than worry about a transgender student earning something you somehow believe your daughter is entitled to, I suggest you encourage her to focus on academics which will secure her future.

I want to thank the wonderful neighbor who snowblowed all the sidewalks and driveways on Wentworth.

