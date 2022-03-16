 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for March 16

Two Cents

Why is gas $4.19 a gallon in Rapid City? Joe Biden did that.

Drove through Philip to Rapid City where the gas prices were $3.89 and $4.19 respectively. Why does a gallon of gas cost $.30 more here?

The price of a barrel of oil dropped 20% over the last week yet gas prices jumped. If you are mad at a president, any president, about gas prices you are doing it wrong. The oil/gas companies that we subsidize are being opportunists. Direct your anger appropriately.

Will the price of gas fall as fast as it went up with lower oil prices?

They are talking about starting up the Keystone XL pipeline in SD again. That won't help us with gas prices because the pipeline was for Canada to get rid of their waste oil and sell it to some other country.

The tragedy of the various sanctions against Russia is that sooner rather than later companies and countries will be tripping over each other to re-establish ties with Russia.

Please relocate the Rapid City Public Library to a safe and accessible location for all to use, or add another location. It’s currently not safe.

