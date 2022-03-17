Your Two Cents for March 17

If you're concerned about impeachment billboards, why don't you do your job instead of stalling?

Is Gov. Noem using taxpayer money to pursue these lawsuits and appeals to try to get this decision to not allow fireworks at Mount Rushmore reversed?

It is time that our state quit suing over masks and fireworks and lower our sales tax for the common people.

Thank you National Park Service as most residents of the Black Hills do not want fireworks at Mount Rushmore. Governor Noem, have them at the Oahe Dam where there is lots of water to put out fires.

The only way that the Keystone XL pipeline would have lowered our monopolistic western SD fuel prices would be a tap in the pipeline and a new refinery built outside Philip. So why weren't our SD state and US representatives working for that?

At the regional wrestling tournament at Central High School, we were so disappointed at all of the trash that was around the school that morning walking into the east side of the building.

