Your Two Cents for March 17

Canceling fireworks at Mount Rushmore has to do with fire danger and chemicals polluting our environment, not politics. If you have ever been terrified during a mandatory fire evacuation, you would not question this decision.

Beautiful snow scenery. The great news — the snow covered up the damage to the landscape from the gravel pit on Highway 16.

All the bus benches are nice but let's make them covered. Imagine waiting for the bus in pouring rain or snow or even the sun beating down on riders waiting for the bus.

If I had to choose between chickens and the nightly high-pitch “whistle” from quarry activity in our residential neighborhood, I would gladly choose the chickens.

I’m all for anything that will slow down the ridiculous influx of people and businesses to our state. Heavier traffic, higher crime and taxes are not an improvement — let’s stop inviting everyone here.

When we have a red flag warning in the hills why is the forest service burning everything they can? They should use chippers and sell the chips to Dakota Panel or a wood pellet factory.

