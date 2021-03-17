 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for March 17

Your Two Cents for March 17

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Canceling fireworks at Mount Rushmore has to do with fire danger and chemicals polluting our environment, not politics. If you have ever been terrified during a mandatory fire evacuation, you would not question this decision.

Beautiful snow scenery. The great news — the snow covered up the damage to the landscape from the gravel pit on Highway 16.

All the bus benches are nice but let's make them covered. Imagine waiting for the bus in pouring rain or snow or even the sun beating down on riders waiting for the bus.

If I had to choose between chickens and the nightly high-pitch “whistle” from quarry activity in our residential neighborhood, I would gladly choose the chickens.

I’m all for anything that will slow down the ridiculous influx of people and businesses to our state. Heavier traffic, higher crime and taxes are not an improvement — let’s stop inviting everyone here.

When we have a red flag warning in the hills why is the forest service burning everything they can? They should use chippers and sell the chips to Dakota Panel or a wood pellet factory.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Nest-cam shows bald eagle incubating eggs under West Virginia snowfall

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 11
Local

Your Two Cents for March 11

Rapid City doesn't need more housing, it needs fewer people. Please stop recruiting efforts so we can preserve what little pristine Black Hill…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News