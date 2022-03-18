Your Two Cents for March 18

Thank you National Park Service for once again saving the Black Hills from Gov. Noem's obsession with fireworks. Obviously, she just wants to get her way and doesn't care about the damage and fires that we who love the Black Hills know can happen because we have experienced them.

Is there any way to stop Kristi Noem from spending taxpayer dollars on frivolous lawsuits every time she does not get her way?

West River wants a Mount Rushmore July 4th celebration. We do not want fireworks. Plan for a wonderful afternoon of entertainment with a laser show after dark.

Gov. Noem’s fingerprints are all over the Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions and the billboard smear campaign against the House committee conducting the impeachment investigation of Jason Ravnsborg. More and more abuse of power.

It isn’t about impeachment billboards. Once again outside forces are manipulating South Dakota politics.

We tried full time daylight savings time in the 1970s and fortunately the smart people changed it back. The reasons for doing that haven't changed so hopefully the smart people will prevail again.

