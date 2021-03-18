Your Two Cents for March 18

A publisher of books or toys deciding to stop publishing or renaming a product is not Cancel Culture. A Black quarterback losing his job because you don't like what he does before a game is. Please quit projecting.

So after taking this 95% effective vaccine you still have to wear a mask, not travel, and social distance? This sounds like the most useless vaccine ever.

The Oyate Health Center deserves quite a bit of appreciation for going the extra mile and opening up to help this area to receive a vaccination. It goes to show how much they care about the whole community.

Of course, the Mount Rushmore fireworks decision is political as per the statement from Johnson, Thune and Rounds because they along with Noem and Trump made it so last year. Why is it so hard to believe that the safety of people and nature concerns are the real reason for its cancellation and not politics?

Here's a novel idea, any COVID relief money should be used to reduce real estate taxes. Especially those with assessments over 10%, which happens year after year in the Black Hills.

