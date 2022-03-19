Your Two Cents for March 19

Has anyone kept track of how many things our governor and legislature have banned this legislative session? And then, couple these with lawsuits.

The have-nots are concerned with having shelter, food and necessities; the haves are concerned with big-ticket purchases, gun ranges, and silly and risky fireworks.

Senator Rounds is making the rounds on cable networks cheering for the aid the U.S. is sending to Ukraine. He voted against that aid. What gives, Senator Rounds?

There’s a lot of trash around Stevens High School, too. Mostly food containers. There’s a lot to be said about being respectful, not only to others, but to property.

My neighbor feeds birds and deer at the same time. Therefore, our yard has loads of deer dung on it so it’s impossible to walk. They could not have shot enough to reduce the numbers in the city.

Gov. Noem called legislators' closed door meeting about AG Ravnsborg "unprecedented." She set the precedent herself with a closed door meeting to get her daughter her appraiser's license.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0