Your Two Cents for March 19

There is no mask mandate in this state, you don’t have to social distance. So if you think the 95% vaccine is useless, don’t take it. If you've suffered the COVID virus, you would be thankful there are vaccines. Take it or not, it's your choice. I for one do not want it again.

Why not try a laser light show at Mount Rushmore for the 4th of July instead of fireworks?

Gov. Noem needs to talk to the bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., who undoubtedly used perfectly safe and non-polluting fireworks to celebrate the Biden inauguration.

Thank you to our dedicated Board of Education and Dr. Simon for courageously making some difficult decisions trying to protect students and staff. Sadly some parents and grandparents have chosen to be negative and critical of those decisions instead of modeling compassion, respect and kindness.

When you think you've heard just about everything, here comes a contest to give names to the garbage trucks. One wonders whose brain came up with this brilliant idea.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0