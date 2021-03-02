Your Two Cents for March 2

Just why is it OK for a fundraiser to be held in Florida for Gov. Noem's re-election?

In her Face the Nation interview, Governor Noem stated “we took this virus very seriously”, yet in October she was selling Less Covid, More Hunting t-shirts for her campaign coffers. Seriously?

Anthony Fauci is a doctor and renowned epidemiologist; Kristi Noem is a wannabe presidential candidate. Who would you believe to be the expert when it comes to Covid-19 preventative measures?

Nothing against transgender people, but it's obvious that male-born individuals would have an physical advantage over female-born individuals in physical sports. As a woman, this is not fair. Maybe it would be prudent to develop a transgender class of sports to accommodate this discrepancy.

To District 32 legislative representative Chris Johnson: implementing IM26 on medical marijuana is not building a bridge across the Missouri River! What an illogical and absurd analogy. You just don’t want medical marijuana. Why not admit it?

