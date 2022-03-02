 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for March 2

Two Cents

The Oxford dictionary defines representative as “(of a legislative or deliberative assembly) consisting of people chosen to act and speak on behalf of a wider group.” Who are Helene Duhamel and Tim Goodwin representing other than Kristi Noem and Kevin Thom? 

Just think how much South Dakota legislators would get done if they worked as hard to solve real problems as they are working to get an unwanted rifle range built in Meade County.

There will never be affordable housing in Rapid City/Pennington County until the state lowers the 30% increase in property taxes for non-owner occupied housing which property owners must pass on to tenants.

What is South Dakota doing to support the people of Ukraine? We have trust funds here that should freeze Russian assets in protest against their violent attack on the Ukraine.

Wow, living in South Dakota under the "rule" of Kristi Noem and her band of conservative legislators is starting to feel like what it must feel like to be Russian where the "state" has the final say on everything from taxes to guns and marijuana. What's next? I can hardly wait.

