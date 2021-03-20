 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for March 20

Two Cents

Designating Pennington County a sanctuary county for guns is a sad waste of time when people are divided, sick, out of work and in need of help. The commission should focus on things that matter.

Those that promote this country as racist are obviously biased against Americans and continue to ignore the facts. If this is a racist country, why do we have thousands of minorities trying to enter this country illegally?     

As much as I believe John Thune is a respectable man and as much as I think fireworks on the 4th of July at Mount Rushmore are an incredibly beautiful, patriotic experience, I am disappointed that he attempts to make it into a partisan issue.

Please tell me why it’s necessary to raise taxes on anyone. Did the printing press break down?

GOP remarks about needing the XL pipeline to reduce our dependence on foreign oil is false. This oil is being sent to China from Canada. They also say Biden has no right to stop construction but Trump had no right to start up construction after the Obama era.

It's just a fun time for the kids. Name the garbage trucks, lighten up, have some fun.

