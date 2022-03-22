Your Two Cents for March 22

Rapid City had an opportunity to pass a bond issue in 2020 to build 4 new buildings and renovate others. We are currently educating approximately 500 students in 20 annexes throughout our district. So not proud.

28% wage increases plus 28% yearly retention for city employees, that should stop inflation.

Does traffic really need to be narrowed for so many blocks ahead to route traffic safely around the road construction on Omaha? What’s the point of narrowing so very far in advance? Clogs up traffic and makes us less safe.

Let me get this straight. The GOP encouraged the president to sanction Russia oil/gas. He did. Gas prices were raised because of it. Then those same GOPers attack the president for high gas prices? Good grief.

If we blame Biden for high gas prices, can we give him credit for the current high grain prices given to our farmers?

How do "We live in the Black Hills because it's so close to nature" and "shoot more deer, their poop bothers me" go together? Go live in a concrete jungle if you don't like wildlife – it was their habitat first.

