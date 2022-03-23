Your Two Cents for March 23

Companies are buying real estate and hard-working South Dakotans are outbid and prices are skyrocketing. The companies won't pay taxes on either what they buy or sell or any state taxes because they are welcomed with outstretched arms. Meanwhile, South Dakotans pay, pay and pay.

Weekly while walking the West Boulevard neighborhood I witness blatant disregard for stop signs, sometimes while still crossing the street. I pray some day you will be stopped before someone gets hurt.

Living in the Black Hills, I don't mind the wildlife. What I do mind is my neighbor ignoring city ordinances and HOA covenants by feeding up to 15 deer at a time and sharing my backyard as their snack bar and toilet.

Why is it that we have a red flag warning for fires and an air quality alert and a strong wind warning but they keep burning in the hills?

We can’t continue to enable a lifestyle with handouts and expect things to change. It can, and is, only getting worse. The change has to come from a desire to improve yourself from within. There seems little motivation, or success, in doing that.

