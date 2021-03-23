Your Two Cents for March 23

It's no wonder only 1% of property owners appeal their assessment. All the red tape you have to go through is not worth the time or effort since the result will never change. The government always wins when it comes to taxes.

If we do not stop Cancel Culture, we will have to rename Custer, Custer County and Custer State Park because Custer is offensive to indigenous natives. Same with Meade County and Fort Meade — Meade was an officer in Custer’s Seventh Cavalry. Get used to call our hills by their new name — Hills of Color.

It seems odd the Air Force is able to maintain and safely fly the B-1s that are old and Noem wants to buy a new state plane for $5 million. She sure seems to be willing to spend state money on items that benefit her.

For those people refusing to get the COVID vaccine, it’s not about you, it’s about doing the right thing for the greater good of society as a whole and getting us out of the pandemic.

To the person who grew up in Kentucky in the 1940s and there were many fields of hemp: If you don’t know it, this is not the 1940s and you are in South Dakota.

