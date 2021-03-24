 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for March 24

Your Two Cents for March 24

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

So Sen. Rounds tweets that Washington, D.C., shouldn't be a state because it has a lot of Democrats. Quick history lesson, Mike: Dakota Territory was split into North and South explicitly because the Republican administration wanted two more GOP Senate votes. You have a job only because of this purely political move.

Is it really cancel culture when we want to rename our national parks, military bases, VA hospitals and national landmarks after the winners and not the losers? 

Why didn’t Gov. Noem stay involved with the sports transgender bill, consulting with her legal team and others. Instead she waited till the “ninth hour.” All involved knew there would be a problem with the NCAA when this was first introduced.

So if "my body, my choice" results in the death of an unborn baby who had no choice in the matter is correct for the left, why do I not have the same choice in declining to be forced a vaccine injection? My body, my choice.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
1

Watch Now: Related Video

Momentum gains for US Senate filibuster reform

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 18
Local

Your Two Cents for March 18

A publisher of books or toys deciding to stop publishing or renaming a product is not Cancel Culture. A Black quarterback losing his job becau…

Your Two Cents for March 20
Local

Your Two Cents for March 20

Designating Pennington County a sanctuary county for guns is a sad waste of time when people are divided, sick, out of work and in need of hel…

Your Two Cents for March 23
Local

Your Two Cents for March 23

It's no wonder only 1% of property owners appeal their assessment. All the red tape you have to go through is not worth the time or effort sin…

Your Two Cents for March 19
Local

Your Two Cents for March 19

There is no mask mandate in this state, you don’t have to social distance. So if you think the 95% vaccine is useless, don’t take it. If you'v…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News