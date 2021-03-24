Your Two Cents for March 24

So Sen. Rounds tweets that Washington, D.C., shouldn't be a state because it has a lot of Democrats. Quick history lesson, Mike: Dakota Territory was split into North and South explicitly because the Republican administration wanted two more GOP Senate votes. You have a job only because of this purely political move.

Is it really cancel culture when we want to rename our national parks, military bases, VA hospitals and national landmarks after the winners and not the losers?

Why didn’t Gov. Noem stay involved with the sports transgender bill, consulting with her legal team and others. Instead she waited till the “ninth hour.” All involved knew there would be a problem with the NCAA when this was first introduced.

So if "my body, my choice" results in the death of an unborn baby who had no choice in the matter is correct for the left, why do I not have the same choice in declining to be forced a vaccine injection? My body, my choice.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1