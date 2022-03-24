 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for March 24

  • 0
Two Cents

Hey Governor, instead of doing away with the concealed carry permit charges do this: Tell us how much money the state receives in sales tax revenues from EBay, Amazon, etc., and remove sales tax on food so it does not hurt the lower income folks. If you really wanted to do good things for South Dakotans, do this instead of the silliness of doing away with CCW fees.

Wondering why the COVID funds from the federal government that Kristi Noem did not want but took anyway cannot be used for the people that actually got COVID and are having long-term COVID problems?

How does it work, that bars and restaurants can post a sign that reads "We reserve the right to refuse to service to anyone," but a hotel cannot protect their property? 

Only the South Dakota "one-party" legislature run by Republicans could so "screw up" the simple process of medical use of marijuana approved by voters. Liquor, just as regulated, is far from this bad.

Can we ban the decrees from Noem and the legislature. They cause me discomfort.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 19

Your Two Cents for March 19

Has anyone kept track of how many things our governor and legislature have banned this legislative session? And then, couple these with lawsuits.

Your Two Cents for March 22

Your Two Cents for March 22

Rapid City had an opportunity to pass a bond issue in 2020 to build 4 new buildings and renovate others. We are currently educating approximat…

Your Two Cents for March 23

Your Two Cents for March 23

Companies are buying real estate and hard-working South Dakotans are outbid and prices are skyrocketing. The companies won't pay taxes on eith…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Community members march against racism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News