Your Two Cents for March 24

Hey Governor, instead of doing away with the concealed carry permit charges do this: Tell us how much money the state receives in sales tax revenues from EBay, Amazon, etc., and remove sales tax on food so it does not hurt the lower income folks. If you really wanted to do good things for South Dakotans, do this instead of the silliness of doing away with CCW fees.

Wondering why the COVID funds from the federal government that Kristi Noem did not want but took anyway cannot be used for the people that actually got COVID and are having long-term COVID problems?

How does it work, that bars and restaurants can post a sign that reads "We reserve the right to refuse to service to anyone," but a hotel cannot protect their property?

Only the South Dakota "one-party" legislature run by Republicans could so "screw up" the simple process of medical use of marijuana approved by voters. Liquor, just as regulated, is far from this bad.

Can we ban the decrees from Noem and the legislature. They cause me discomfort.

