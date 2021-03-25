Your Two Cents for March 25

Gov. Noem stated emphatically that she would sign the transgender bill, but she is now backing away from that after learning of its financial and legal ramifications to the state. She should have done her homework. Now she's in a pickle.

Visit Rapid City seems willing to sacrifice girls athletics and scholarships at the altar of political correctness for its personal gain. Allowing organizations like the NCAA and Chamber of Commerce to blackmail a state is no viable road to profitability or decency.

I missed the South Dakota commission report on transgender athletes and their impact on sports. How many athletes are there and how many competitions did they win? Is this really a problem or just honeypot for conservatives?

It appears honest people will be the last to receive the vaccine. This is getting ridiculous — just open it up to everyone.

Maybe Vargo should do his job and prosecute the Mount Rushmore rioters instead of telling us who we should vote for as attorney general.

