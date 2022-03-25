Your Two Cents for March 25

I am fine with banning the decrees from Noem and the legislature because they cause you discomfort. Just as long as we also ban "liberals" because they cause me discomfort.

The governor and state legislators spent the last session banning and limiting people personal freedom and rights, so why should it be any surprise that a hotel would ban a section of the population from their hotel?

Why is it the poor, who can barely afford food and clothing, continue to have to pay taxes on those items, while gun owners who can afford to buy non-necessities get financial breaks. Governor?

It's so sad to know that the planning and zoning board seems to be nothing more than a rubber stamp for big money.

It is shortly after 9 a.m. and I have already received 14 calls that I didn't answer. This is beyond ridiculous. Most are political calls. I will not vote for someone who starts calling me at 7 a.m.

We used to see signs saying "We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone."

