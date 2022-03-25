 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for March 25

  • 0
Two Cents

I am fine with banning the decrees from Noem and the legislature because they cause you discomfort. Just as long as we also ban "liberals" because they cause me discomfort.

The governor and state legislators spent the last session banning and limiting people personal freedom and rights, so why should it be any surprise that a hotel would ban a section of the population from their hotel?

Why is it the poor, who can barely afford food and clothing, continue to have to pay taxes on those items, while gun owners who can afford to buy non-necessities get financial breaks. Governor?

It's so sad to know that the planning and zoning board seems to be nothing more than a rubber stamp for big money.

It is shortly after 9 a.m. and I have already received 14 calls that I didn't answer. This is beyond ridiculous. Most are political calls. I will not vote for someone who starts calling me at 7 a.m. 

We used to see signs saying "We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone."

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 19

Your Two Cents for March 19

Has anyone kept track of how many things our governor and legislature have banned this legislative session? And then, couple these with lawsuits.

Your Two Cents for March 22

Your Two Cents for March 22

Rapid City had an opportunity to pass a bond issue in 2020 to build 4 new buildings and renovate others. We are currently educating approximat…

Your Two Cents for March 23

Your Two Cents for March 23

Companies are buying real estate and hard-working South Dakotans are outbid and prices are skyrocketing. The companies won't pay taxes on eith…

Watch Now: Related Video

UFC star Conor McGregor charged by police in Ireland for alleged dangerous driving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News