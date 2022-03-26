 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for March 26

Two Cents

Maybe Nick Uhre needs to ask his mother to stop her her social media rants before asking our governor to remove our duly elected mayor. When you're in a deep hole, Nick, it's time to stop digging.  

Looking at the signs being carried by some during the unity march downtown reminds me that nothing unites a community like one group telling another that they stole their land.

There needs to be a law that as a senior citizen that owns their own property, there's an end point to raising your property taxes. It seems unfair that all these people are moving here with money to burn and we elderly are going without so we aren't next to be living on the streets.

I am not so sure why we need such elaborate jails. When was the last time we talked about spending this kind of money on homelessness? Millions? Really?

West Rapid air quality is poor because of mining and processing activities. We’re feeling the effects of no moisture because of the drought. No end is in sight.

