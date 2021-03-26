 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for March 26

Your Two Cents for March 26

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

It is absolutely disgusting to walk through Rushmore Crossing and have to step over the outrageous amount of litter blowing around. The company that owns the property obviously has no pride in ownership.

Who in the city allowed major construction at the same time on the only two commuter routes through the gap?

My grandson started with marijuana, moved on to harder drugs, and now spends his time in and out of jail. Thanks to our new marijuana druggies, maybe more young people will have the same opportunity.

North and South Dakota were split due to differences in trade routes and population size. Please take some time and learn the facts and stop listening to fake news outlets.

If you don't need a mask because God will protect you, then why do you need a gun?

Wow, winners and losers? Someone has been watching too much "Survivor." We all live in the same state, country, planet, etc. and succeed or fail together.

How do you have a prom without the juniors? Prom is a party that the juniors give the graduating seniors.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says North Korea is top foreign policy issue

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 20
Local

Your Two Cents for March 20

Designating Pennington County a sanctuary county for guns is a sad waste of time when people are divided, sick, out of work and in need of hel…

Your Two Cents for March 25
Local

Your Two Cents for March 25

Gov. Noem stated emphatically that she would sign the transgender bill, but she is now backing away from that after learning of its financial …

Your Two Cents for March 23
Local

Your Two Cents for March 23

It's no wonder only 1% of property owners appeal their assessment. All the red tape you have to go through is not worth the time or effort sin…

Your Two Cents for March 24
Local

Your Two Cents for March 24

So Sen. Rounds tweets that Washington, D.C., shouldn't be a state because it has a lot of Democrats. Quick history lesson, Mike: Dakota Territ…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News