Your Two Cents for March 26

It is absolutely disgusting to walk through Rushmore Crossing and have to step over the outrageous amount of litter blowing around. The company that owns the property obviously has no pride in ownership.

Who in the city allowed major construction at the same time on the only two commuter routes through the gap?

My grandson started with marijuana, moved on to harder drugs, and now spends his time in and out of jail. Thanks to our new marijuana druggies, maybe more young people will have the same opportunity.

North and South Dakota were split due to differences in trade routes and population size. Please take some time and learn the facts and stop listening to fake news outlets.

If you don't need a mask because God will protect you, then why do you need a gun?

Wow, winners and losers? Someone has been watching too much "Survivor." We all live in the same state, country, planet, etc. and succeed or fail together.

How do you have a prom without the juniors? Prom is a party that the juniors give the graduating seniors.

