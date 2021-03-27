Your Two Cents for March 27

The recent tweet from Sen. Rounds is juvenile, ignorant and potentially criminal if perceived as a threat to President Biden. You and I could not get away with a comment like that.

By Rapid City standards, I live in affordable housing. My real estate tax is almost $4,000 a year. Just how affordable is that?

To the crotchety old man who called me a snowflake as I was standing in line to get my second vaccine at Wal-Mart on Friday: You are the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the world nowadays.

Native Americans seem to want to “cancel” or “change” historical site names to suit them. However, these historical sites reflect us all. A name change will not/does not change history. History is to be learned from for us all.

Too bad parents don’t put as much energy and time helping their children’s math and reading scores as they do for a silly prom.

Glad to see someone knows what the 2nd Amendment is and not offended by it and therefore making Pennington County a 2nd Amendment county.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0