Your Two Cents for March 29

Unfortunately, Gov. Noem’s silence on the racially charged comments from the ownership of the Grand Gateway Hotel speaks volumes about what she really thinks of our indigenous population. Hiding behind a statement from Ian Fury isn’t good enough to address this very serious issue.

For those of you handing out money to beggars on the corners, you are not helping these individuals, you are only exacerbating the problem.  If you really want to help them, give money to the places that can actually help them.

You can't kick people out of a place or ban them from entry because of their race. I can't believe there are people in the world that either don't know the basics of the Civil Rights Act or know it and wish it didn't exist.

Our land is parched. Please pray for moisture.

Why is the co-owner of the Grand Gateway bringing politics into a situation caused by an ill-advised comment by his mother?  What happened to accountability and apologizing?

