Your Two Cents for March 3

To those Two Cents commenters who are quick to compare living in South Dakota to living in Russia, remember that in Russia you would not be permitted to so constantly criticize Gov. Noem or this state.

If you live in South Dakota and do not like our conservative values leave our wonderful state and return to your liberal state from which you left for a reason.

On Tuesday night, the Republican governor of Iowa responded to Biden's State of the Union speech by stating that Republican governors are cutting taxes in their states. So why hasn't our Republican governor reduced taxes here?

South Dakota trusts likely house a lot of Russian investment. Gov. Noem needs to explore freezing these assets.

Sen. Helene Duhamel shows contempt for the 58.5% of Pennington County voters who supported legalization of recreational marijuana. They knew exactly what they were voting for, and she could have respected that decision to legalize, regulate and tax a drug that has been on the black market for too long.

It’s time to reel in GF&P. They have too much control and no one but the governor to limit their power.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0