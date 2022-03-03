 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for March 3

  • 0
Two Cents

To those Two Cents commenters who are quick to compare living in South Dakota to living in Russia, remember that in Russia you would not be permitted to so constantly criticize Gov. Noem or this state.

If you live in South Dakota and do not like our conservative values leave our wonderful state and return to your liberal state from which you left for a reason.

On Tuesday night, the Republican governor of Iowa responded to Biden's State of the Union speech by stating that Republican governors are cutting taxes in their states.  So why hasn't our Republican governor reduced taxes here? 

South Dakota trusts likely house a lot of Russian investment. Gov. Noem needs to explore freezing these assets.

Sen. Helene Duhamel shows contempt for the 58.5% of Pennington County voters who supported legalization of recreational marijuana. They knew exactly what they were voting for, and she could have respected that decision to legalize, regulate and tax a drug that has been on the black market for too long. 

People are also reading…

It’s time to reel in GF&P. They have too much control and no one but the governor to limit their power.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 1

Your Two Cents for March 1

While other states lower the tax burden on residents, SD looks to increase it. House Bill 1053 permits counties to institute their own sales t…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 25

Your Two Cents for Feb. 25

Of course the gun range passed — what did you expect? It’s South Dakota, where guns, abortion and bathroom choices reign supreme. Now actually…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 26

Your Two Cents for Feb. 26

To the readers who keep focused on the 54% of the voters who supported decriminalizing the recreational use of marijuana, remember more voters…

Your Two Cents for March 2

Your Two Cents for March 2

The Oxford dictionary defines representative as “(of a legislative or deliberative assembly) consisting of people chosen to act and speak on b…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv zoo closes in Ukraine but animals still remain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News