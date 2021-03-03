Your Two Cents for March 3

How many received their new property value assessment and were as excited as I was? Despite all the commercial and residential construction and record building permits our property taxes or at least mine shot up again after the recent assessment. I know to look forward to another jump in my property taxes. Time to move out of Pennington County?

Why isn't it OK for a fundraiser to be held in Florida for Gov. Noem's re-election? If you think that the only supporters she has reside in South Dakota you might need to open your eyes and ears.

Tom Cruise reportedly made $75 million last year. For him to earn just $1 trillion, he would have to make $75 million a year for 14,000 years. Congress just passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package. Who is going to pay for this?

Voters in SD continue to elect legislators who pursue their personal and religious agendas in Pierre. Year after year we get bills that try to make life more difficult for groups of people who don't seem to "conform" to these elected officials standards. It seems we would learn eventually.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0