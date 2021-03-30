Your Two Cents for March 30

Here in South Dakota we downsize government by increasing the number of laws by 247 as of Friday night. That is the number signed by the governor as of that date.

I thought panhandling was illegal in Rapid City, but the other day there were three guys with signs and one with a very large open container standing on the corner at Mountain View Road and the cop in front of me drives right on by.

Maybe during her totally unnecessary trip to Rapid, Noem will recognize how dry we are and forget about her fireworks.

I’ve been awful worried about the state of South Dakota coming and taking my guns away. Thank you governor Noem for protecting us from the state of South Dakota.

Just how much is it costing the taxpayers of Rapid City to rent all the cones that have taken over the streets?

The Governor Rounds statue in Pierre, if it bites perhaps it needs a muzzle.

Liberal news media? Nah! Since when did anyone hear of going hunting with your dog and using an assault rifle?

Near as I can tell, voter fraud simply means your candidate did not win.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0