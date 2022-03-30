Your Two Cents for March 30

The only positive from not impeaching AG Ravnsborg is that now he can continue investigating Gov. Noem. But as we are well aware, Republicans are loathe to prosecute one of their own.

Amazing our state legislature is patting themselves on the back for all they did in their session this year. They did nothing for tax relief on property taxes therefore I will not be voting for any incumbents this year.

Developers (and homebuyers) take note. Water is a finite resource. How long will it last in the Black Hills with the hundreds of homes being built or in the planning stages?

One woman’s racist, idiotic and morally offensive post does not reflect the perspective of others in this community.

Party over country (or state)... again. It should come as no surprise that the committee investigating AG Ravnsborg voted 6-2 on party lines not to recommend impeachment. Lots of bluster, puffery and rhetoric with a very predictable outcome. Sad!

