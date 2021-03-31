Your Two Cents for March 31

Thank you, Gov. Noem, for addressing the most pressing problems in South Dakota. Ensuring that transgendered girls are denied opportunities and legitimizing rappers' publicity stunts are two issues that weigh heavily on all of us now.

I laughed at the guy that said my taxes went up 16% this year. Mine went up 36%. Yes, I did complain. They said my house looked real good on the outside. I painted it myself. I'm 85 years old. It's gonna be hard to pay those taxes.

They need to freeze property taxes for people 75 years of age and older and who own their own homes. Most of the time they are on a fixed income and can’t afford to pay the increases every year.

In February 2019, the National Bureau of Economic Research published a paper that discovered that even the strictest of ID laws do not stop voters — Caucasian or minorities — from casting ballots.

When the Second Amendment was adopted 230 years ago, our forefathers did not own military assault weapons, cars or have electricity. With the rising number of mass shootings, it's time to demand a revision for the 21st century.

