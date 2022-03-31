 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for March 31

Two Cents

It's impressive how the law-and-order party feels that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg can't be impeached because he wasn't "on duty" when he killed Joe Boever while driving distracted and then lied to investigators about the accident. These are the actions of South Dakota's chief law enforcement officer and by the way he is always "on duty."

Climate change is real and anyone that has been alive for 40 years has seen it right here at home. Rather than pray, support legislation for clean energy and environmental protections – and maybe stop supporting a politician that wants to shoot rockets over a dry forest because of freedom or something.

So Jason Ravnsborg's buddies in the one-party controlled legislature are giving him a free pass, no strings attached, for killing an innocent man. Oh, I forgot: Republicans are above the law. If he were a Democrat, he would be serving jail time for vehicular homicide as well as perjury.

