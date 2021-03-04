Your Two Cents for March 4

Requiring a 3/5 majority on certain initiated amendments or measures when the legislature itself doesn't hold to this 3/5 requirement seems like another way for the governor and some legislators to subvert the will of the people on the marijuana amendments.

Our state is financially sound, our kids are back in school, people can go to work — let’s blame Gov. Noem.

Don't move to Custer County to escape higher taxes. We have a very aggressive equalization department that is bent on assessing most of us off our little piece of heaven. The real estate taxes for the Black Hills is truly broken. How can we sustain 20% increases year after year retired on a fixed income?

Wouldn't it be wonderful if the Democrats and Republicans could work together like Johnson and Johnson and Merck are going to?

The cowardly SD GOP House backs off impeachment proceedings. They got a big raise last year. Let's see them earn it now.

