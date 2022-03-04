 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for March 4

  • 0
Two Cents

I've lived in Rapid City for 57 years and Skyline Drive has been mostly neglected all those years. Maybe the mayor and city council can take some of the millions and put guard rails up along Skyline Drive at a bare minimum. 

To the Two Cents submitters who wrote that those of us who consider our governor and legislature far too conservative move back to our blue states, be advised that many of us were born and raised here and want to make our state better.

Sorry to burst your self-righteous bubble, but people don`t object to South Dakota conservatism when it was the George Mickelson's version. It is the extreme radicalism of conservative principles that we are now experiencing that people object to.

Dear Tim Goodwin: Regarding your comments about the heroic Ukrainian pilot called the “Ghost of Kyiv.” It was actually fake footage from the 2013 PC game, Digital Combat Simulator: World. Presumably, you're better at checking the facts about pending legislation.

Hearts and prayers to the citizens of Ukraine. Wonderful article about Calvin and Inga Jones — safe journey to you and the other refugees.

