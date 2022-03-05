 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for March 5

  • 0
Two Cents

With Rapid City Elevate CEO projecting 40,000 people moving to the area, what is being done to prevent us from running out of water? 

To you who think that folks who feel that our governor and legislature are too conservative, some of us who feel that way have lived here all of our lives and just wish for South Dakota to be a bit more middle of the road politically and socially.

Build the insane gun range and raise the hunt/fish license fees and everything else possible to pay for it. For the past several years, resident deer licenses are $50 including the required habitat stamp, making them the highest priced resident deer licenses of all surrounding states.

A letter to the editor suggests the firing range for training militia. Is this how we want Game, Fish & Parks tax money spent in the Black Hills?

As a Republican voter, I am offended when people post that if you don't agree with "our" SD politics then leave. I welcome other opinions.  

People are also reading…

The truck drivers are wrong-wrong. They could get to work and keep things moving instead of slowing or shutting it down.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 1

Your Two Cents for March 1

While other states lower the tax burden on residents, SD looks to increase it. House Bill 1053 permits counties to institute their own sales t…

Your Two Cents for March 3

Your Two Cents for March 3

To those Two Cents commenters who are quick to compare living in South Dakota to living in Russia, remember that in Russia you would not be pe…

Your Two Cents for March 2

Your Two Cents for March 2

The Oxford dictionary defines representative as “(of a legislative or deliberative assembly) consisting of people chosen to act and speak on b…

Watch Now: Related Video

Drones play role in Ukraine War

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News