Your Two Cents for March 5

With Rapid City Elevate CEO projecting 40,000 people moving to the area, what is being done to prevent us from running out of water?

To you who think that folks who feel that our governor and legislature are too conservative, some of us who feel that way have lived here all of our lives and just wish for South Dakota to be a bit more middle of the road politically and socially.

Build the insane gun range and raise the hunt/fish license fees and everything else possible to pay for it. For the past several years, resident deer licenses are $50 including the required habitat stamp, making them the highest priced resident deer licenses of all surrounding states.

A letter to the editor suggests the firing range for training militia. Is this how we want Game, Fish & Parks tax money spent in the Black Hills?

As a Republican voter, I am offended when people post that if you don't agree with "our" SD politics then leave. I welcome other opinions.

The truck drivers are wrong-wrong. They could get to work and keep things moving instead of slowing or shutting it down.

