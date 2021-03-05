Your Two Cents for March 5

Glad SD citizens and small businesses are going to get some relief. Thune, Rounds and Johnson, who voted for tax breaks for the rich, voted against your relief.

Maggie Seidel needs to understand that marijuana usage is and has been the way of life in this state for many decades for many people and families. A hundred years of jailing people has not worked and will never work.

Gov. Noem's family receives over $600,000 in grant money from the state and small businesses get squat. I run a very small business and applied for a grant both through the federal and state programs. I received $1,000 that does not have to be paid back and a loan of $5,100. That was through the federal program, absolutely nothing from the state. Guess I don't know the right people.

Surprise! Surprise! Impeachment delayed and will probably be forgotten. Did you think it would be different?

Why does the state of South Dakota keep wasting money on elections and voting on issues if our elected officials are going to do whatever they want anyway and not what the people want?

